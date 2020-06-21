Now is a perfect time for Real Madrid to make its move.
Real Sociedad will host Real Madrid on Sunday at Reale Arena in a La Liga Round 30 game. Second-place Real Madrid can join Barcelona atop the Spanish league standings with 65 points if it defeats sixth-place Real Sociedad.
Real Madrid has won its two games since La Liga’s restart by a combined score of 6-1. Real Sociedad has drawn one and lost one of its two games since play resumed.
Here’s how to watch Real Sociedad versus Real Madrid:
When: Sunday, June 21, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images