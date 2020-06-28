Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday released a statement announcing the first 47 players for their “Club Player Pool” ahead of training camp.

37 members of the 40-man roster and 10 non-roster players have been invited to attend the Sox’s preseason training camp for Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 2020 season. More than half of those invited (24, to be exact) were pitchers.

One of the only notable absences is that of catcher Jonothan Lucroy. According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, however, says his absence simply is “procedural” and expect him to be on the roster by the time training begins.

Here’s a look at all the first 47 names, per Sunday’s statement:

PITCHERS (24)

Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Brian Johnson, Robinson Leyer, Chris Mazza, Collin McHugh, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Mike Shawaryn, Jeffrey Springs, Domingo Tapia, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (5)

Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

INFIELDERS (11)

Jonathan Araúz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, Yairo Muñoz, José Peraza

OUTFIELDERS (7)

John Andreoli, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar, César Puello, Alex Verdugo

Major League Baseball players have agreed to report to training camp by Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images