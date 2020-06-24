The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced the signings of 11 undrafted free agents to minor league contracts.

Eight of the 11 players are right-handed pitchers while two are infielders and one is a catcher.

Here’s a list of the signings below:

The 11 players will join four MLB draftees selected by the Red Sox earlier this month.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images