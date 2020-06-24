Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced the signings of 11 undrafted free agents to minor league contracts.

Eight of the 11 players are right-handed pitchers while two are infielders and one is a catcher.

Here’s a list of the signings below:

The #RedSox have signed 11 non-drafted free agents to minor league contracts:

C Jose Garcia

INF Cuba Bess

INF Jake MacKenzie

RHP Merfy Andrew

RHP Jacinto Arredondo

RHP Maceo Campbell

RHP Jordan DiValerio

RHP Graham Hoffman

RHP Robert Kwiatkowski

RHP Cole Milam

RHP Brian Van Belle — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 24, 2020

The 11 players will join four MLB draftees selected by the Red Sox earlier this month.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images