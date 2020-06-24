The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced the signings of 11 undrafted free agents to minor league contracts.
Eight of the 11 players are right-handed pitchers while two are infielders and one is a catcher.
Here’s a list of the signings below:
The #RedSox have signed 11 non-drafted free agents to minor league contracts:
C Jose Garcia
INF Cuba Bess
INF Jake MacKenzie
RHP Merfy Andrew
RHP Jacinto Arredondo
RHP Maceo Campbell
RHP Jordan DiValerio
RHP Graham Hoffman
RHP Robert Kwiatkowski
RHP Cole Milam
RHP Brian Van Belle
— Red Sox (@RedSox) June 24, 2020
The 11 players will join four MLB draftees selected by the Red Sox earlier this month.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images