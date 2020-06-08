A big question that still remains is if there will be baseball in 2020.

Some major league sports are preparing to come back in the coming months to finish out the 2019-20 seasons, but Major League Baseball owners and the Players’ Association have yet to come to an agreement. The latest reported proposal includes a 76-game season that ends Sept. 27.

Both sides certainly are up against the clock. But Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy is confident baseball will be played this year.

“It’s incredibly frustrating for our fans, for our players, for our front office,” he told WHDH 7 News’ Chelsi McDonald on Monday. “We’ve had a very difficult time. We’re an industry of routine, and schedule and certainty. But I will tell you, and I want our fans to know I’m very optimistic we will play baseball this year. I really do believe that. … But I do feel that the owners and players are going to come together. … We’ve obviously committed to playing at least a 50-game schedule and hopefully we’ll make progress sooner rather than later because, boy, I think the country needs baseball. …”

Only time will tell if baseball indeed is able to return, but both sides will need to come to an agreement before that can happen.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images