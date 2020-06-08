Pedro Martinez is one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball history. In fact, many argue that no pitcher ever has been better than Martinez was from 1997 through 2003.

As such, identifying the best game of the Hall of Famer’s career seemingly is a difficult task. There are so many incredible performances to choose from.

However, for many Boston Red Sox fans and New York Yankees fans, the decision isn’t all that difficult to make.

On Sept. 10, 1999, Martinez struck out 17 while walking none and allowing one run on one hit in a 3-1 Red Sox win over the Yankees. It was one of the most dominant performances of any pitcher in the history of the Red Sox, as well as one that was delivered in the thick of a pennant race. The 17 strikeouts still stand as the most recorded by any starting pitcher against the Yankees.

NESN’s “Red Sox Classics” series continues Monday at 6 p.m. ET with the re-broadcast of Martinez’s masterpiece against the Bronx Bombers. Here are a few things you might have forgotten about that game:

The Red Sox actually trailed

Yankees designated hitter Chili Davis took Martinez deep with a two-out solo homer in the second inning to give New York a 1-0 lead. All Martinez did after that was retire the next 22 batters, 15 via strikeout.

The Red Sox trailed 1-0 entering the sixth, but Mike Stanley connected for a two-run homer off Andy Pettitte to give Boston the lead for good. Jose Offerman drove home a run with a single in the ninth to account for the final score.

Chuck Knoblauch, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first inning, was the only other Yankee to reach base against Martinez.

The Yankees brought their A-lineup

The remarkable box score isn’t the sole reason why fans believe this was Martinez’s finest game. The situation and opponent are what elevated this performance to a higher level.

With perhaps the exception of Joe Girardi starting at catcher over Jorge Posada, the Yankees — who that season would win their third World Series title in four years — brought their best starting nine to Yankee Stadium. Check out this lineup:

— Chuck Knoblauch

— Derek Jeter

— Paul O’Neill

— Bernie Williams

— Tino Martinez

— Chili Davis

— Ricky Ledee

— Scott Brosius

— Joe Girardi

That was a veteran, experienced and star-studded lineup that was not easily tamed, let alone dominated. That Martinez made all of them look completely hapless remains the most impressive aspect of his greatest performance.

Pedro was at his best in the final innings

This was a close game, one which New York’s battle-hardened lineup typically found a way to win. But Martinez made sure his team’s archnemesis didn’t get a sniff of victory. The Red Sox ace struck out nine of the final 11 batters, none of whom ever put the ball in fair territory. It became comical.

Thumbnail photo via Maddie Meyer/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images