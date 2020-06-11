Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If the sentiments Paul Toboni shared Wednesday night are any indication, Nick Yorke will fit in Boston just fine.

The Red Sox selected Yorke, a high school second basemen out of San Diego, Calif., with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Speaking with the media via Zoom after the selection, Toboni, the Red Sox’s director of amateur scouting, compared the 18-year-old to one of Boston’s best infielders over the past decade.

Paul Toboni says Nick Yorke has “a little but of Youkilis to him” when asked for a comp. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 11, 2020

Never hurts to be compared to a three-time All-Star.

Yorke also appears to have the confidence to succeed in Boston. While he wasn’t very high on most big boards heading into the draft, Yorke noted Wednesday he always viewed himself as a first-round talent.

As for what could be in store for Yorke, Toboni views him as a second baseman long term, though he could see time at shortstop early in his career.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images