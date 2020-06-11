Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have had success in the Major League Baseball draft over the last decade. Will that trend continue in 2020?

Names like Michael Chavis, Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. all have made their way up to the big leagues over the last six seasons. Boston will have another chance to add to its ranks over in the five-round draft that began Wednesday night.

Below is a complete list of Boston’s draft picks so far:

Round 1 (17th overall): Nick Yorke, 2B, Archbishop Mitty High School

Round 3 (89th overall): Blaze Jordan, 3B, Desoto Central High School

