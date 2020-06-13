Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While the selection of Nick Yorke in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox caught some by surprise, Boston taking Blaze Jordan in the third round was a no-brainer.

The power-hitting prep schooler already has drawn comparisons to Bryce Harper, and when he remained on the board as the Red Sox prepared to make the 89th overall pick, it seemed like a guarantee he’d head to Boston.

And head to Boston he will.

A couple days after the dust settled from the draft, Jordan took to Twitter and reacted to being selected by the Sox.

“Dream come true, blessed to be selected by the @RedSox !,” Jordan tweeted Saturday.

Dream come true, blessed to be selected by the @RedSox ! pic.twitter.com/aKedReqIz5 — Blaze Jordan (@Blaze_j24) June 13, 2020

The Red Sox ultimately made four selections in the abbreviated 2020 Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images