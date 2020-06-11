Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Editor’s note: On Sunday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET, NESN will air the “Red Sox Fantasy Draft.” Choosing from a pool of the top players at each position in Red Sox history, six of our MLB analysts will participate in a draft to build the best team they possibly can.

With a team that boasts as storied of a history as Boston, there’s sure to be quite the collection of talent to have worn a Red Sox uniform.

So when NESN analysts take part in the Red Sox All-Time Fantasy Draft, they’ll have an impressive pool of players to choose from.

The draft is set to take place on Sunday, June 21, and will feature a snake draft, with six of NESN’s analysts and brodcasters trying to put together the best team.

First, here are the analysts that are participating, which is listed in the draft order.

Steve Lyons Jerry Remy Tim Wakefield Tom Caron Dave O’Brien Dennis Eckersley

And here are the players they’ll be choosing from.

Catcher

Bill Carrigan (1906, 1908-16)

Lou Criger (1901-1908)

Rick Ferrell (1933-1937)

Carlton Fisk (1969, 1971-1980)

Rich Gedman (1980-1990)

Doug Mirabelli (2001-2007)

Victor Martinez (2009-2010)

Jarrod Saltalamacchia (2010-2013)

Jason Varitek (1997-2011)

Sammy White (1951-1959)

First Base

Bill Buckner (1984-1987, 1990)

Jimmie Foxx (1936-1942)

Adrian Gonzalez (2011-2012)

Kevin Millar (2003-2005)

Mitch Moreland (2017-pres)

Mike Napoli (2013-2015)

David Ortiz (2003-2016)

George Scott (1966-1971, 1977-79)

Mo Vaughn (1991-1998)

Kevin Youkilis (2004-2012)

Second Base

Mike Andrews (1966-1970)

Marty Barrett (1982-1990)

Mark Bellhorn (2004-2005)

Bobby Doerr (1937-1944, 1946-1951)

Hobe Ferris (1901-1907)

Billy Goodman (1947-1957)

Dustin Pedroia (2006-pres)

Johnny Pesky (1942, 1946-1952)

Jerry Remy (1978-1984)

Pete Runnels (1B) (1958-1962)

Third Base

Wade Boggs (1982-1992)

Jimmy Collins (1901-1907)

Scott Cooper (1990-1994)

Rafael Devers (2017-pres)

Larry Gardner (1908-1917)

Butch Hobson (1975-1980)

Mike Lowell (2006-2010)

Frank Malzone (1955-1965)

Bill Mueller (2003-2005)

Shortstops

John Valentin (SS) (1992-2001)

Eddie Bressoud (1962-1965)

Xander Bogaerts (2013-pres)

Rick Burleson (1974-1980)

Joe Cronin (1935-1945)

Nomar Garciaparra (1996-2004)

Freddy Parent (1901-1907)

Rico Petrocelli (3B) (1963, 1965-1976)

Everett Scott (1914-1921)

Vern Stephens (1948-1952)

Heinie Wagner (1906-1913, 1915-1916, 1918)

Outfielders

Tony Armas (1983-1986)

Andrew Benintendi (2016-pres)

Mookie Betts (2014-2019)

Jackie Bradley Jr. (2013-pres)

Ellis Burks (1987-1992, 2004)

Tony Conigliaro (1964-1967, 1969-1970, 1975)

Johnny Damon (2002-2005)

Dom DiMaggio (1940-1942, 1946-1953)

J.D. Drew (2007-2011)

Jacoby Ellsbury (2007-2013)

Dwight Evans (1972-1990)

Mike Greenwell (1985-1996)

Harry Hooper (1909-1920)

Jackie Jensen (1954-1959, 1961)

Duffy Lewis (1910-1917)

Fred Lynn (1974-1980)

J.D. Martinez (2018-pres)

Trot Nixon (1996, 1998-2006)

Jim Piersall (1950, 1952-1958)

Manny Ramirez (2001-2008)

Jim Rice (1974-1989)

Reggie Smith (1966-1973)

Tris Speaker (1907-1915)

Ted Williams (1939-1942, 1946-1960)

Carl Yastrzemski (1961-1983)

Starting Pitchers

Josh Beckett (2006-2012)

Roger Clemens (1984-1996)

Dennis Eckersley (1978-1984, 1998)

Lefty Grove (1934-1941)

Bruce Hurst (1980-1988)

Bill Lee (1969-1978)

Dutch Leonard (1913-1918)

Jon Lester (2006-2014)

Jim Lonborg (1965-1971)

Derek Lowe (RP) (1997-2004)

Pedro Martinez (1998-2004)

Bill Monbouquette (1958-1965)

Mel Parnell (1947-1956)

Babe Ruth (DH) (1914-1919)

Chris Sale (2017-pres)

Curt Schilling (2004-2007)

Luis Tiant (1971-1978)

Tim Wakefield (1995-2011)

Smoky Joe Wood (1908-1915)

Cy Young (1901-1908)

Relief Pitchers

Keith Foulke (2004-2006)

Tom Gordon (1996-1999)

Craig Kimbrel (2016-2018)

Jonathan Papelbon (2005-2011)

Dick Radatz (1962-1966)

Jeff Reardon (1990-1992)

Lee Smith (1988-1990)

Bob Stanley (1977-1989)

Mike Timlin (2003-2008)

Koji Uehara (2013-2016)

Wild Cards

Jason Bay (OF) (2008-2009)

Orlando Cabrera (SS) (2004)

Manny Delcarmen (RP) (2005-2010)

Lenny DiNardo (RP) (2004-2006)

Nick Esasky (1B) (1989)

Carl Everett (OF) (2000-2001)

Jonny Gomes (OF) (2013-2014)

Tommy Harper (2B) (1972-1974)

Ellis Kinder (RP) (1948-1955)

Steve Lyons (UTL) (1985-1986, 1991-1993)

Hideki Okajima (RP) (2007-2011)

Tony Pena (C) (1990-1993)

Rick Porcello (SP) (2015-2019)

Eduardo Rodriguez (SP) (2015-pres)

Todd Walker (2B) (2003)

The NESN Red Sox Fantasy Draft Show is presented by Cross Insurance: Your Team, Your Choice. Check out more at nesn.com/soxfantasy.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images