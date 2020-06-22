Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The picks are in.

On Sunday evening, six NESN Boston Red Sox analysts took part in the All-Time Red Sox Fantasy Draft, building the best roster they could from a pool of the greatest ever to wear a Sox uniform.

Steve Lyons had the first pick, and with it, he took Sox legend Ted Williams. Jerry Remy and Tim Wakefield then took aces with pick Nos. 2 and 3, grabbing Pedro Martinez and Roger Clemens, respectively. Tom Caron picked David Ortiz fourth overall, while Carl Yastrzemski went to Dave O’Brien at No. 5. The opening round concluded with Dennis Eckersley selecting Wade Boggs.

As for the rest of the selections? Well, here are the full teams following the snake draft.

Lyons’ Tigers (Steve Lyons)

Ted Williams

Xander Bogaerts

Nomar Garciaparra

Lefty Grove

Craig Kimbrel

Joe Cronin

Kevin Youkilis

Harry Hooper

Josh Beckett

Jacoby Ellsbury

Adrian Gonzalez

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

The RemDawgs (Jerry Remy)

Pedro Martinez

Jim Rice

Carlton Fisk

Dick Radatz

Dwight Evans

Bobby Doerr

George Scott

Dom DiMaggio

Tim Wakefield

Frank Malzone

Adrian Beltre

Everett Scott

Wake’s Warriors (Tim Wakefield)

Roger Clemens

Babe Ruth

Jason Varitek

J.D. Martinez

Rafael Devers

Tris Speaker

Rico Petrocelli

Trot Nixon

Keith Foulke

Johnny Pesky

Mike Greenwell

Jon Lester

TC’s QuaranTeam (Tom Caron)

David Ortiz

Mookie Betts

Cy Young

Dustin Pedroia

Luis Tiant

Johnny Damon

Bill Mueller

Rich Gedman

Lee Smith

John Valentin

Tony Armas

Butch Hobson

The OBie-Wan-Kenobi’s (Dave O’Brien)

Carl Yastrzemski

Curt Schilling

Mo Vaughn

Dennis Eckersley

Rick Burleson

Mike Lowell

Victor Martinez

Jerry Remy

Koji Uehara

Tony Conigliaro

J.D. Drew

Tony Pena

Eck’s Fossils (Dennis Eckersley)

Wade Boggs

Manny Ramirez

Jimmie Foxx

Fred Lynn

Chris Sale

Jonathan Papelbon

Vern Stephens

Rick Ferrell

Smoky Joe Wood

Reggie Smith

Pete Runnels

Ellis Burks

The NESN Red Sox Fantasy Draft Show is presented by Cross Insurance: Your Team, Your Choice. Check out more at nesn.com/soxfantasy.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images