The picks are in.
On Sunday evening, six NESN Boston Red Sox analysts took part in the All-Time Red Sox Fantasy Draft, building the best roster they could from a pool of the greatest ever to wear a Sox uniform.
Steve Lyons had the first pick, and with it, he took Sox legend Ted Williams. Jerry Remy and Tim Wakefield then took aces with pick Nos. 2 and 3, grabbing Pedro Martinez and Roger Clemens, respectively. Tom Caron picked David Ortiz fourth overall, while Carl Yastrzemski went to Dave O’Brien at No. 5. The opening round concluded with Dennis Eckersley selecting Wade Boggs.
As for the rest of the selections? Well, here are the full teams following the snake draft.
Lyons’ Tigers (Steve Lyons)
Ted Williams
Xander Bogaerts
Nomar Garciaparra
Lefty Grove
Craig Kimbrel
Joe Cronin
Kevin Youkilis
Harry Hooper
Josh Beckett
Jacoby Ellsbury
Adrian Gonzalez
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
The RemDawgs (Jerry Remy)
Pedro Martinez
Jim Rice
Carlton Fisk
Dick Radatz
Dwight Evans
Bobby Doerr
George Scott
Dom DiMaggio
Tim Wakefield
Frank Malzone
Adrian Beltre
Everett Scott
Wake’s Warriors (Tim Wakefield)
Roger Clemens
Babe Ruth
Jason Varitek
J.D. Martinez
Rafael Devers
Tris Speaker
Rico Petrocelli
Trot Nixon
Keith Foulke
Johnny Pesky
Mike Greenwell
Jon Lester
TC’s QuaranTeam (Tom Caron)
David Ortiz
Mookie Betts
Cy Young
Dustin Pedroia
Luis Tiant
Johnny Damon
Bill Mueller
Rich Gedman
Lee Smith
John Valentin
Tony Armas
Butch Hobson
The OBie-Wan-Kenobi’s (Dave O’Brien)
Carl Yastrzemski
Curt Schilling
Mo Vaughn
Dennis Eckersley
Rick Burleson
Mike Lowell
Victor Martinez
Jerry Remy
Koji Uehara
Tony Conigliaro
J.D. Drew
Tony Pena
Eck’s Fossils (Dennis Eckersley)
Wade Boggs
Manny Ramirez
Jimmie Foxx
Fred Lynn
Chris Sale
Jonathan Papelbon
Vern Stephens
Rick Ferrell
Smoky Joe Wood
Reggie Smith
Pete Runnels
Ellis Burks
