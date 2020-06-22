Each NESN analyst left the All-Time Red Sox Fantasy Draft feeling happy about how their respective team took shape, but who actually constructed the best club?
The panel of Steve Lyons, Jerry Remy, Tim Wakefield, Tom Caron, Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley were tasked with building a 12-man roster (two starting pitchers, relief pitcher, designated hitter and position players) from a pool of over 100 of the best players in Red Sox history. Some analysts made the mound a priority, while others focused on the bats.
The best team is up for interpretation, but for the sake of debate, we’ll make a case for each analyst.
Lyons’ Tigers (Steve Lyons)
RHP: Josh Beckett
LHP: Lefty Grove
RP: Craig Kimbrel
C: Jarrod Saltalamacchia
1B: Adrian Gonzalez
2B: Joe Cronin
3B: Kevin Youkilis
SS: Xander Bogaerts
OF: Ted Williams
OF: Jacoby Ellsbury
OF: Harry Hooper
DH: Nomar Garciaparra
Why Lyons’ team is the best: There really aren’t many holes in Lyons’ roster. He has a dynamic 1-2 punch on the hill and his infield is absolutely loaded. Oh yeah, having arguably the best player in Red Sox history leading the charge in the outfield isn’t too shabby either.
The RemDawgs (Jerry Remy)
RHP: Pedro Martinez
RHP: Tim Wakefield
RP: Dick Radatz
C: Carlton Fisk
1B: George Scott
2B: Bobby Doerr
3B: Adrian Beltre
SS: Everett Scott
OF: Jim Rice
OF: Dwight Evans
OF: Dom DiMaggio
DH: Frank Malzone
Why Remy’s team is the best: Remy just might have the strongest outfield among the six teams, as well as the best catcher. Countering one of the best power pitchers in baseball history with a knuckleballer would make things awfully tough for the opposition, too.
Wake’s Warriors (Tim Wakefield)
RHP: Roger Clemens
LHP: Jon Lester
RP: Keith Foulke
C: Jason Varitek
1B: Babe Ruth
2B: Johnny Pesky
3B: Rafael Devers
SS: Rico Petrocelli
OF: Tris Speaker
OF: Trot Nixon
OF: Mike Greenwell
DH: J.D. Martinez
Why Wakefield’s team is the best: Should we surprised Wakefield put together arguably the best pitching staff? Clemens and Lester both are horses on the hill, and Foulke was among baseball’s best closers in his prime. You also can do a lot worse than Ruth and Martinez anchoring the middle of your batting order.
TC’s QuaranTeam (Tom Caron)
RHP: Cy Young
RHP: Luis Tiant
RP: Lee Smith
C: Rich Gedman
1B: David Ortiz
2B: Dustin Pedroia
3B: Bill Mueller
SS: John Valentin
OF: Mookie Betts
OF: Johnny Damon
OF: Tony Armas
DH: Butch Hobson
Why Caron’s team is the best: As TC noted during the NESN broadcast Sunday night, the top pitching award in the big leagues is named after his ace. His lineup also features arguably the best second baseman in Red Sox history, and that Ortiz guy is pretty good, too.
The OBie-Wan-Kenobi’s (Dave O’Brien)
RHP: Curt Schilling
RHP: Dennis Eckersley
RP: Koji Uehara
C: Tony Pena
1B: Mo Vaughn
2B: Jerry Remy
3B: Mike Lowell
SS: Rick Burleson
OF: Carl Yastrzemski
OF: Tony Coniglario
OF: J.D. Drew
DH: Victor Martinez
Why O’Brien’s team is the best: OB’s club features plenty of pop, as Vaughn, Yaz, Coniglario, Martinez, Lowell and Drew all are capable of putting the ball in the seats. He also managed to land one of the best postseason pitchers of all time to go along with a once-dominant closer.
Eck’s Fossils (Dennis Eckersley)
RHP: Smoky Joe Wood
LHP: Chris Sale
RP: Jonathan Papelbon
C: Rick Ferrell
1B: Jimmie Foxx
2B: Pete Runnels
3B: Wade Boggs
SS: Vern Stephens
OF: Manny Ramirez
OF: Fred Lynn
OF: Reggie Smith
DH: Ellis Burks
Why Eckersley’s team is the best: With Boggs, Ramirez, Lynn and Foxx in the fold, Eckersley’s team features no shortage of sweet swings. You also can expect those radar guns to light up with Sale and Papelbon on the mound.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images