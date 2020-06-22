Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Each NESN analyst left the All-Time Red Sox Fantasy Draft feeling happy about how their respective team took shape, but who actually constructed the best club?

The panel of Steve Lyons, Jerry Remy, Tim Wakefield, Tom Caron, Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley were tasked with building a 12-man roster (two starting pitchers, relief pitcher, designated hitter and position players) from a pool of over 100 of the best players in Red Sox history. Some analysts made the mound a priority, while others focused on the bats.

The best team is up for interpretation, but for the sake of debate, we’ll make a case for each analyst.

Lyons’ Tigers (Steve Lyons)

RHP: Josh Beckett

LHP: Lefty Grove

RP: Craig Kimbrel

C: Jarrod Saltalamacchia

1B: Adrian Gonzalez

2B: Joe Cronin

3B: Kevin Youkilis

SS: Xander Bogaerts

OF: Ted Williams

OF: Jacoby Ellsbury

OF: Harry Hooper

DH: Nomar Garciaparra

Why Lyons’ team is the best: There really aren’t many holes in Lyons’ roster. He has a dynamic 1-2 punch on the hill and his infield is absolutely loaded. Oh yeah, having arguably the best player in Red Sox history leading the charge in the outfield isn’t too shabby either.

The RemDawgs (Jerry Remy)

RHP: Pedro Martinez

RHP: Tim Wakefield

RP: Dick Radatz

C: Carlton Fisk

1B: George Scott

2B: Bobby Doerr

3B: Adrian Beltre

SS: Everett Scott

OF: Jim Rice

OF: Dwight Evans

OF: Dom DiMaggio

DH: Frank Malzone

Why Remy’s team is the best: Remy just might have the strongest outfield among the six teams, as well as the best catcher. Countering one of the best power pitchers in baseball history with a knuckleballer would make things awfully tough for the opposition, too.

Wake’s Warriors (Tim Wakefield)

RHP: Roger Clemens

LHP: Jon Lester

RP: Keith Foulke

C: Jason Varitek

1B: Babe Ruth

2B: Johnny Pesky

3B: Rafael Devers

SS: Rico Petrocelli

OF: Tris Speaker

OF: Trot Nixon

OF: Mike Greenwell

DH: J.D. Martinez

Why Wakefield’s team is the best: Should we surprised Wakefield put together arguably the best pitching staff? Clemens and Lester both are horses on the hill, and Foulke was among baseball’s best closers in his prime. You also can do a lot worse than Ruth and Martinez anchoring the middle of your batting order.

TC’s QuaranTeam (Tom Caron)

RHP: Cy Young

RHP: Luis Tiant

RP: Lee Smith

C: Rich Gedman

1B: David Ortiz

2B: Dustin Pedroia

3B: Bill Mueller

SS: John Valentin

OF: Mookie Betts

OF: Johnny Damon

OF: Tony Armas

DH: Butch Hobson

Why Caron’s team is the best: As TC noted during the NESN broadcast Sunday night, the top pitching award in the big leagues is named after his ace. His lineup also features arguably the best second baseman in Red Sox history, and that Ortiz guy is pretty good, too.

The OBie-Wan-Kenobi’s (Dave O’Brien)

RHP: Curt Schilling

RHP: Dennis Eckersley

RP: Koji Uehara

C: Tony Pena

1B: Mo Vaughn

2B: Jerry Remy

3B: Mike Lowell

SS: Rick Burleson

OF: Carl Yastrzemski

OF: Tony Coniglario

OF: J.D. Drew

DH: Victor Martinez

Why O’Brien’s team is the best: OB’s club features plenty of pop, as Vaughn, Yaz, Coniglario, Martinez, Lowell and Drew all are capable of putting the ball in the seats. He also managed to land one of the best postseason pitchers of all time to go along with a once-dominant closer.

Eck’s Fossils (Dennis Eckersley)

RHP: Smoky Joe Wood

LHP: Chris Sale

RP: Jonathan Papelbon

C: Rick Ferrell

1B: Jimmie Foxx

2B: Pete Runnels

3B: Wade Boggs

SS: Vern Stephens

OF: Manny Ramirez

OF: Fred Lynn

OF: Reggie Smith

DH: Ellis Burks

Why Eckersley’s team is the best: With Boggs, Ramirez, Lynn and Foxx in the fold, Eckersley’s team features no shortage of sweet swings. You also can expect those radar guns to light up with Sale and Papelbon on the mound.

