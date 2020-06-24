Baseball officially has a plan, and the Boston Red Sox are ready to get it started.
The Red Sox on Tuesday night took to Twitter and shared a video shortly after it was announced the the MLB and league’s Players Association reached a deal for the 2020 season.
“IT’S TIME,” the organization tweeted, accompanied by a video of well-lit Fenway Park.
𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘. pic.twitter.com/akxdBsbxen
— Red Sox (@RedSox) June 24, 2020
And that tweet came after a hilarious post from the organization upon first learning of the news.
— Red Sox (@RedSox) June 24, 2020
The 2020 campaign will feature a 60-game season with Opening Day set for either July 23 or 24. The Players Association confirmed the deal in a tweet of their own Tuesday.
Let’s go!
