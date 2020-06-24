Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baseball officially has a plan, and the Boston Red Sox are ready to get it started.

The Red Sox on Tuesday night took to Twitter and shared a video shortly after it was announced the the MLB and league’s Players Association reached a deal for the 2020 season.

“IT’S TIME,” the organization tweeted, accompanied by a video of well-lit Fenway Park.

And that tweet came after a hilarious post from the organization upon first learning of the news.

The 2020 campaign will feature a 60-game season with Opening Day set for either July 23 or 24. The Players Association confirmed the deal in a tweet of their own Tuesday.

Let’s go!

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images