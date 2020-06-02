Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have joined the increasing number of sports teams and leagues speaking up about racial injustice in the United States.

Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy on Tuesday released a statement following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. He acknowledges in the statement that he has struggled to find the right words, but that he’s been spending the last few days listening to a number of different perspectives.

You can read the full statement below.

The Red Sox also spelled out “Black Lives Matter” on the manual Green Monster scoreboard.

Our anger and grief must translate to action. We have a responsibility to use our platform to amplify messages of truth and justice.#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/uTmz3nDO4h pic.twitter.com/aXeiEFon31 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 2, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images