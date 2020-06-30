Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox reportedly will be back at Fenway Park soon.

After a roller coaster of negotiations, the 2020 Major League Baseball season will kick off July 23 and 24, and when it does the Red Sox won’t have to go far. WEEI Red Sox insider Rob Bradford took to Twitter on Monday with reports that he’s hearing the Sox will begin the 2020 campaign at home.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, baseball’s return to Boston is getting close.

