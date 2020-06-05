Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Collin McHugh is walking the walk.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher and his family marched in a protest Wednesday in Atlanta and vowed against being silent on issues of police brutality and racial justice, according to Boston.com’s Jenna Ciccotelli. The photo from the march — one of many taking place in the United States and abroad, following the killing of George Floyd — McHugh shared on his Instagram story included the captions: “#Atlanta, #BlackLivesMatterprotest” and “As for me and my family … WE WILL NOT BE SILENT.”

McHugh in a follow-up message urged his Instagram followers to join the fight.

“To be clear, this protest was non-violent, joyful, and made my heart grow 6 sizes,” he wrote, per Ciccotelli. “If, like me, you’ve been scared of what going to a protest would look like … I would encourage you to take the leap and go to one.

“Give your words and feelings some context. Meet people. Listen. Shout. Give whatever you can to those who need it most.

“You might feel like it won’t accomplish anything, but neither will sitting it out.”

McHugh, 32, signed with the Red Sox in March. The team issued a statement on the protests, and he hit the streets of Atlanta the next day.

