Here, in the alternate universe that is 2020, a Major League Baseball player is leaving Florida and headed to Massachusetts for spring training.

But he couldn’t be happier to be shipping up to Boston.

Boston Red Sox’s Michael Chavis on Friday tweeted out that he’s en route from the Fort Myers area to Fenway Park, with a 20 hour and 54 minute drive ahead of him. Still, he seems excited.

“IT DONT MATTAH BECAUSE WE’RE PLAYIN BASEBALL!!!!,” the 24-year-old infielder wrote, accompanied by a screen shot of his iPhone’s navigation.

IT DONT MATTAH BECAUSE WE’RE PLAYIN BASEBALL!!!! 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/NvkKilWHpN — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) June 26, 2020

Hopefully, Chavis is healthy coming from the Sunshine State, whose spiking numbers of new COVID-19 cases of late have forced teams to hold training camps in their home facilities.

Players reportedly must report by July 1, with Opening Day rumored to be July 23 for a 60-game season.

Thumbnail photo via May 18, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Michael Chavis (23) reacts after being thrown out at second base during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports