It appears we’ll have baseball in 2020, as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday announced a return-to-play plan that includes a 60-game season.

The condensed schedule, combined with other uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, makes the upcoming campaign nearly impossible to predict, however, which might lead to some interesting action at the sportsbooks.

Could the Boston Red Sox shock everyone and win their fifth title since 2004?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are the favorites to win the World Series, according to Bovada’s odds as of Wednesday afternoon. Both sit at +325. They’re followed at the top by the Houston Astros (+750), Atlanta Braves (+1500), Minnesota Twins (+1800) and the defending champion Washington Nationals (+1800).

The Red Sox, two years removed from their most recent championship run, have the 18th-best odds to win this year’s Fall Classic, tied with the Milwaukee Brewers at +5000.

Clearly, oddsmakers are expecting another step backward for the Red Sox, who missed the playoffs in 2019 and then traded their best player, Mookie Betts, to the Dodgers this offseason. Boston also is entering its first season under manager Ron Roenicke after parting ways with former skipper Alex Cora.

Here’s a quick snapshot of the Red Sox’s current odds, according to Bovada, via Odds Shark:

World Series: +5000
Win total: 31.5 (OVER -115, UNDER -115)
Odds to make/miss playoffs: +185 to make playoffs, -250 to miss playoffs

Basically, Boston is projected to be a middle-of-the-road club in 2020, regardless of season length. A sprint to the finish line might bode well for the underdogs, though.

Without a 162-game slate for water to find its level, we very well could see some surprise postseason participants, and the Red Sox still have plenty of talent on their roster to make noise within the American League East.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images