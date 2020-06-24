Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears we’ll have baseball in 2020, as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday announced a return-to-play plan that includes a 60-game season.

The condensed schedule, combined with other uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, makes the upcoming campaign nearly impossible to predict, however, which might lead to some interesting action at the sportsbooks.

Could the Boston Red Sox shock everyone and win their fifth title since 2004?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are the favorites to win the World Series, according to Bovada’s odds as of Wednesday afternoon. Both sit at +325. They’re followed at the top by the Houston Astros (+750), Atlanta Braves (+1500), Minnesota Twins (+1800) and the defending champion Washington Nationals (+1800).

The Red Sox, two years removed from their most recent championship run, have the 18th-best odds to win this year’s Fall Classic, tied with the Milwaukee Brewers at +5000.

Clearly, oddsmakers are expecting another step backward for the Red Sox, who missed the playoffs in 2019 and then traded their best player, Mookie Betts, to the Dodgers this offseason. Boston also is entering its first season under manager Ron Roenicke after parting ways with former skipper Alex Cora.

Here’s a quick snapshot of the Red Sox’s current odds, according to Bovada, via Odds Shark:

World Series: +5000

Win total: 31.5 (OVER -115, UNDER -115)

Odds to make/miss playoffs: +185 to make playoffs, -250 to miss playoffs

Updated World Series odds (Bovada): LAD/NYY +325

HOU +750

ATL +1500

MIN/WAS +1800

NYM +2000

CHC/OAK/STL/TB +2200

CWS/CLE/LAA +2400

CIN +2500

PHI +3300

SD +4000

BOS/MIL +5000

ARI +6000

TEX/TOR +8000

SF +15000

COL +17500

KC +20000

PIT/SEA +30000

BAL/DET +40000

MIA +50000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 23, 2020

American League OVER/UNDER win totals (Bovada): Yankees 37.5

Astros 35

Twin 34.5

Rays 34

Athletics 33.5

Indians 32

Angels 32

Red Sox 31.5

White Sox 31.5

Rangers 29.5

Blue Jays 28

Mariners 25

Royals 24.5

Orioles 21.5

Tigers 21.5 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 24, 2020

Odds to make the American League playoffs (Bovada): Yankees -240

Astros -180

Twins -160

Rays -150

Indians -115

Athletics -105

White Sox +155

Angels +180

Red Sox +185

Rangers +360

Blue Jays +450

Royals +475

Tigers +1000

Mariners +1300

Orioles +2000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 24, 2020

Basically, Boston is projected to be a middle-of-the-road club in 2020, regardless of season length. A sprint to the finish line might bode well for the underdogs, though.

Without a 162-game slate for water to find its level, we very well could see some surprise postseason participants, and the Red Sox still have plenty of talent on their roster to make noise within the American League East.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images