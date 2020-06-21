Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman isn’t shy about telling how he feels about his dad, Francis.

The Patriots receiver got emotional while talking about his father after New England’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. In honor of Father’s Day, we thought we’d remember one of the coolest, most genuine press conference moments you’ll ever see.

Take a look:

Good stuff.

Here’s what Edelman posted for Father’s Day on Sunday morning:

“When you’re green you grow, when you’re ripe you rot.”

Happy Father’s Day to the guy who has a saying for every situation and taught me everything I know. #Frank pic.twitter.com/UHbSV4u649 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 21, 2020

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images