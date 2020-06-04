Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL regular season officially is over.

And with that now confirmed, it’s time to revisit some preseason predictions.

In this week’s episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen revisit some of their predictions from their October 2 podcast and see how they ended up playing out. They also break down the latest news around the league as the NHL attempts to restart its season.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://nesn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/BRUINS-POD-0604.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images