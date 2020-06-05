Sports are slowly, but surely returning to action.
Major League Soccer suspended its season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be back on the pitch soon. With the curve flattening and the league and MLS Players Association reportedly agreeing to a new CBA on Wednesday, teams were able to hit the practice field Thursday.
New England Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron to discuss the team’s return to the field as well as the upcoming season resumption taking place at Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Check out the full segment above!
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images