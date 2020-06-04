Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Richard Sherman, like so many others, believes Drew Brees needs to open his eyes.

Brees finds himself in hot water following his controversial remarks about players kneeling during the national anthem. The New Orleans Saints quarterback stated he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Brees went on to explain his line of thinking stems from his two grandfathers who served in the Army and Marine Corps, respectively, during World War II.

While countless NFL players and other members of the sports world condemned Brees for his remarks as a whole, Sherman took particular issue with the 41-year-old including the military in his line of reasoning.

He’s beyond lost. Guarantee you there were black men fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn’t seem to be about that. That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem https://t.co/ON81UsOWPw pic.twitter.com/HH3EVTIH8p — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 3, 2020

A sentiment similar to Sherman’s was shared by Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, who spoke with Brees on the phone Wednesday night.

Brees issued an apology Thursday morning, noting his comments were “insensitive” and weren’t a true reflection of his character.

