Rob Gronkowski’s 56-day streak as WWE’s 24/7 champion has come to an end.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end was filming a TikTok dance Monday when R-Truth paid him a visit in his yard. Gronk’s cameraman ended up being an undercover referee.

T-Ruth pinned Gronkowski to claim the title.

Check it all out here:

The reign of 56 days was the WWE’s longest. Gronkowski won the belt at WrestleMania 36 in March.

Well, now he can focus on football and not worry about defending the belt during a game, right?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images