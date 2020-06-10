Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association have yet to strike a deal for an abbreviated season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving some to wonder if they’ll see a 2020 season at all.

But MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is trying to squash any doubts over that once and for all.

Manfred appeared on MLB Network on Wednesday to discuss the recent negotiations between owners and players and what progress (if any) they’ve made. And while they still don’t see eye to eye on some issues, like pay, Manfred still believes the two sides will come to some sort of compromise.

“We’re going to play baseball in 2020. 100 percent,” Manfred said, as transcribed by the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome. “If it has to be in that March 26 agreement, so be it. But, one way or the other, we’re playing baseball.”

Manfred said owners will be presenting a new offer to players shortly, but hopes players can “get off the 100 percent salary demand,” per the Los Angeles Times’ Bill Shaikin.

Several members of the Boston Red Sox community, including CEO Sam Kennedy and manager Ron Roenicke, also are confident a 2020 season will be played. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer also believes there will be a 2020 season.

Hopefully, this will give fans some hope.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images