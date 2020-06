Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this week’s episode of the NESN After Hours Podcast, presented by People’s United Bank, Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia discuss Rob Manfred and the MLB PR battle, the idea of the NFL moving to a “bubble” return format, and the likely landing spots for Colin Kaepernick and Jamal Adams.

The duo also discusses the meaning of Juneteenth and the importance of what they have learned in recent weeks.

Listen to the full podcast below or on Spotify or iTunes. https://nesn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/AFTER-HOURS-POD-0619.mp3

Thumbnail photo via via NESN