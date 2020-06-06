Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL has taken some heat in the last week, as protests around the country continue.

And rightfully so.

In the aftermath of the tragic murder of George Floyd, as leagues and corporations have released statements condemning racism and police brutality, many were critical of the NFL’s statement for seeming a bit shallow.

I mean, its fresh in the public’s mind that the league’s population of black coaches and general managers doesn’t at all reflect the diversity of the players in it. And to top it off, New Orleans Saint’s quarterback Drew Brees taken the focus away from demonstrations because four years later, he still doesn’t understand that Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests were never about the flag or the anthem.

Without making excuses for Brees, the NFL itself didn’t do anything to support its players as they tried to peacefully protest against police brutality.

And on Friday, the commissioner admitted he and the league were wrong.

“We the National Football League admit we wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Roger Goodell said in a video posted to the league’s official social media platforms.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

Whether you buy the league’s apology and vow to do better, it was good to finally see them almost specifically mention Kaepernick.

