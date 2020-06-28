Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been 3 1/2 months since the NBA suspended its 2019-29 season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

But the Utah Jazz star says he’s still feeling the effects of the virus.

During a recent interview with French outlet L’Equipe, Gobert said he’s regained his sense of taste, but his sense of smell hasn’t completely returned. Loss of taste and smell, of course, are two key signs of the coronavirus.

“The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100 percent. I can smell the smells, but not from afar,” he said, according to NBC Sports via Google Translate. “I spoke to specialists who told me that it could take up to a year.”

Yikes.

Gobert and Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell were the first two NBA players to test positive for the coronavirus March 11. The two were medically cleared March 27, though Gobert’s carelessness surrounding the virus put a major strain on the pair’s relationship.

