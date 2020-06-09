Can the “Mighty Underdogs” of German soccer author a fresh chapter in their ongoing fairy-tale?
FC Saarbrucken will host Bayer Leverkusen at Hermann-Neuberger Stadium on Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal semifinals. Saarbrucken is the first team from the fourth tier of Germany’s professional soccer circuit to reach the semifinals of the German cup and is the darling of this season’s competition. However, Leverkusen, the fifth-placed team in Germany’s Bundesliga (first division) will pose the stiffest of tests against Saarbrucken.
Saarbrucken hasn’t played since March 7 because Germany soccer paused due to the coronavirus outbreak. Leverkusen has won three and lost two of the five Bundesliga games since the competition restarted last month.
Leverkusen will be without injured star playmaker Kai Havertz, but it should have enough firepower to outlast Saarbrucken. However, other big clubs have wilted in the face of such favorable odds.
Here’s how to watch Saarbrucken versus Bayer Leverkusen.
When: Tuesday, June 9, at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN; ESPN Deportes
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images