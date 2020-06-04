Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees created quite a situation for himself Wednesday as he expressed that he remains against NFL players kneeling for the national anthem.

And while a number of those from around the NFL, including teammate Michael Thomas, spoke out against Brees yesterday, it seems they’re willing to move past it after Brees’ apology Thursday.

Thomas, specifically, took to Twitter on Thursday to share his reaction to the signal-caller’s apology in a series of tweets.

“One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with,” Thomas wrote. “He apologized & I accept it because that’s what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement! #GeorgeFloyd”

Saints running back Alvin Kamara did much of the same Thursday after not making a public comment Wednesday.

“I’ve had a day to digest the comments that Drew made,” Kamara tweeted. “I was disappointed and hurt. We talked and I explained to him where he dropped the ball and he understood. But now it’s time for us to be part of the solution, not the problem. We have to educate to progress.”

Whether Brees will be able to earn the trust and forgiveness from other teammates, such as safety Malcolm Jenkins, however, has yet to be seen.

