La Liga is bound to return with a bang.

Sevilla will host Real Betis on Thursday at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in a La Liga Round 27 game between the third- and 12th-place teams in the Spanish soccer league, respectively. The big game, which pits Seville-based teams against each other, will mark the restart of La Liga’s 2019-20 season, which suspended play March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

La Liga becomes the second of Europe’s major soccer leagues to return to action, following Germany’s Bundesliga. England’s Premier League will restart Wednesday, and Italy’s Serie A will do so next Saturday.

Here’s how to watch Sevilla versus Real Betis online.

When: Thursday, June 11, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images