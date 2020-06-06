Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 30th round of the Bundesliga season might prove pivotal to teams and fans alike.

Bayer Leverkusen’s matchup with Bayern Munich headlines Saturday’s exciting slate of Bundesliga games, as it will feature present and future stars such as Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Alphonso Davies, respectively. RB Leipzig’s tilt with Paderborn and Borussia Dortmund’s matchup with Hertha also might have implications in the Bundesliga title race.

Viewers at have a stake in the action, too, thanks to NESN Games, as they can pick each game’s winner or opt for a draw. The winner of our “Bundesliga Pick 5” contest will win a $25 online gift code to the ’47 online store going to the victor.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images