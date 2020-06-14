Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Sunday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the Dixie Vodka 400, which will be the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race since the 2020 season resumed in May. The race follows Wednesdays’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, which Martin Truex Jr. won.

The rules for our “Dixie Vodka 400” challenge are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3:30 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images