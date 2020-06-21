Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway, you play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the Geico 500. Martin Truex Jr. will start at the pole in the race, which NASCAR will permit roughly 5,000 fans to attend.

The rules for our “Geico 500 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

