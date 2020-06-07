Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Sunday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, which will be the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race since the 2020 season resumed May 17 at Darlington Raceway. The race follows last Sunday’s Food City 500, which Brad Keselowski won in dramatic fashion.

The rules for our QuikTrip 500 challenge are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images