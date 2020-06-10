Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, which will be the seventh NASCAR Cup Series race since the 2020 season resumed May. The race follows last Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, which was won by Kevin Harvick

The rules for our Pain Relief 500 challenge are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

