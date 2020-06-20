It’s gonna look a little different, but the Belmont Stakes will go on as (re)planned Saturday in New York.

For the first time in history, Belmont will begin the season’s Triple Crown’s races after the Kentucky Derby was moved to Sept. 5 ahead of the Preakness Stakes in early October. The Belmont Stakes got moved back from early June itself.

Fans won't be in attendance, but that won't stop the racing from happening Saturday.

