Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Which stars would the ultimate Boston Red Sox team consist of?

At 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21, NESN will air a “Red Sox All-Time Fantasy Draft” special, in which six analyst will select a team made up of 72 of a pre-selected list of the best 120 players in Red Sox history. NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, will give fans a chance to play along by picking and predicting the outcome of the Red Sox Fantasy Draft.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win an autographed jersey.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images