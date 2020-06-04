Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Ryan Newman crashed during the final lap of the 2020 Daytona 500, many wondered if he’d ever race again.

But the Roush Fenway Racing driver miraculously walked out of the hospital two short days after being pulled from his mangled car, something few NASCAR fans expected.

Now, thanks to FOX: NASCAR’s “Radioactive” segment, we’re getting an inside look at conversations between drivers and their spotters as the terrifying incident unfolded in mid-February. The clip even includes a gut-wrenching reaction from Newman’s spotter Jason Jarrett during the aftermath of the wreck.

Check it out:

"Radioactive" never aired after the Daytona 500. Following Ryan Newman's miraculous recovery and return to the track, we're able to bring it to you now. pic.twitter.com/pzMpLlVq6f — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 3, 2020

Truly moving.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images