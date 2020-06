Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this episode of “The TC & Jerry Podcast,” Tom Caron interviews Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy to get an in-depth perspective of the Major League Baseball labor negotiations.

Caron also asks Jerry Remy what long-term effects these negotiations could have on baseball fans across the nation.