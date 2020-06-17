Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The PGA Tour’s return was an undeniable success, and the golf world is hoping to replicate that this week in South Carolina.

After an unforgettable finish to a tremendous Charles Schwab Challenge last week at Colonial, another famous course is in store this week for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

Just like last week, this week’s tournament features a star-studded field at a tournament that typically hasn’t seen the Tour’s upper echelon teeing off. But in these unprecedented times, the return to golf has made for another must-see weekend of golf.

Here are this week’s featured groups with their Thursday and Friday tee times:

THURSDAY

Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed (7:29 a.m. ET)

Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan, Rickie Fowler (7:40 a.m.)

Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland (12:54 p.m.)

Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas (1:05 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Johnson, Matsuyama, Woodland (7:29 a.m.)

Rahm, Rose, Thomas (7:40)

Berger, Koepka, Reed (12:54)

McIlroy, Pan, Fowler (1:05)

Here are a few more highlights from the field:

–Pan, playing alongside McIlroy and Fowler, is the defending champion.

–Matt Kuchar absolutely loves Harbour Town. He won the tournament in 2014 and has finished in the top 11 in four of the last five years since, including a T2 finish last year. He goes off No. 10 on Thursday afternoon at 1:38 p.m. with Ryan Armour and Jason Dufner.

–Collin Morikawa will get right back to work after a heartbreaking lip-out on the first playoff hole last week in Texas. He’ll go off with Tony Finau and Jim Furyk on the 10th hole Thursday at 8:02 a.m.

–The beefed-up Bryson DeChambeau is the second favorite this week (16-to-1) after an impressive showing last week. It’s been a mixed bag for him at Harbour Town with two top-four finishes in the last four years — and a pair of missed cuts, too. He’s in a group with Webb Simpson and Davis Love III teeing off at 12:43 p.m. Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images