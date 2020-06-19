Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 US Open will take place in August and certainly will have some star power.

Serena Williams announced that she will participate in the upcoming Grand Slam in a video posted by the United States Tennis Association on Wednesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner is looking for her first major championship since taking home the 2017 Australian Open title. She enters this year’s tournament with six US Open titles already under belt, and the No. 9 ranking in the world.

