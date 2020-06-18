Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colin Kaepernick and Lamar Jackson on the same team?

That’s the most likely scenario for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, according to Vegas odds.

As of Thursday morning, the Baltimore Ravens are the favorites to land Kaepernick with +225 odds on BetOnline.ag. The Seattle Seahawks are not far behind with +275 odds, followed by the Houston Texans at +400.

Unlike the Ravens, Seahawks and Texans, the Los Angeles Chargers, who have +450 odds, don’t have a proven starting quarterback and Kaepernick could likely compete for a starting role there. The team drafted Justin Herbert in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and have journeyman Tyrod Taylor on the roster, as well. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said that the team has Kaepernick on their workout list.

The Kansas City Chiefs (+600), Jacksonville Jaguars (+750), Minnesota Vikings (+800), Tennessee Titans (+1000) and Philadelphia Eagles (+1200) round out the top nine teams with the best odds to land Kaepernick.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images