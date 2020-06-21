Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ready for the weirdest thing you’ll see all week, football fans?

Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the first official photos of both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in their new uniforms. The reactions from Patriots fans were predictable, as seeing the two players wearing anything other than New England jerseys was flat-out bizarre.

However, those photos can’t match the strangeness of this clip from the Bucs’ latest “In The Current” episode:

This video of Tom Brady from his first Bucs photo shoot is surreal. (From Tampa's "The Current" series.) pic.twitter.com/ofwUdIVBxu — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) June 21, 2020

That never will feel normal.

At the end of the day, Brady forever will be remembered for what he did in a Patriots uniform. However, for the foreseeable future, fans will have to get used to seeing the future Hall of Famer in red, black and, occasionally, Creamsicle.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images