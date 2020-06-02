Tiger Woods is speaking out, as the United States grapples with unrest.

The golf superstar released a statement on the killing of George Floyd and the ongoing protests over his death and wider social issues Monday via Twitter. Protests have taken place in communities around the country since Floyd died in the custody of a Minneapolis, Minn., police officer last Monday, and Woods is speaking out for the first time.

“My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now,” Woods wrote. “I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line. I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward. We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods we live in,” Woods said. “I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society.”

Woods joins a host of athletes, teams, leagues and other celebrities in addressing the recent events. He doesn’t always weigh in on social issues but decided now is an appropriate time to do so.

