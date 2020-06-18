For Patriots fans in denial about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski being members of the Buccaneers, this week has been pretty tough.

Tampa Bay on Tuesday released the first official photos of Brady rocking Bucs gear, which unsurprisingly didn’t sit well with the Foxboro Faithful. The franchise followed suit on their official Instagram page Thursday morning with new photos of Gronkowski, which prompted a friendly jab from TB12 directed at his longtime favorite target.

“#skinnygronk😂,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

Of course, Gronk’s weight was a point of concern upon the star tight end deciding to return to the NFL. The five-time Pro Bowl selection, whose playing weight typically was around 260 pounds over the course of his nine-season run in New England, revealed earlier this offseason he dropped to as light as 240 pounds during his brief retirement. Gronkowski never seemed concerned about bulking back up, and judging by recent photos, he’s done exactly that.

It remains to be seen if Gronkowski and Brady actually will be able to take the field in their Bucs uniforms this season, however. With the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent, there’s no guarantee the 2020 campaign will be played.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images