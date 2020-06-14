Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t think for a second that Tom Brady isn’t aware of Max Kellerman’s infamous “cliff” take.

A few years ago, Kellerman claimed Brady soon would fall off the proverbial cliff and cease to be a quality NFL quarterback. All Brady has done in the years since is go to two Super Bowls (winning one) while performing like one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. Sure, Brady’s performance dipped last season with the New England Patriots, but he long ago proved Kellerman’s “cliff” take was laughably off the mark.

Brady recently twisted the knife with a post to his Instagram story.

Check out this post from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback:

Whether the TB12 products are responsible for Brady’s sustained performance is up for debate.

Nevertheless, Kellerman never will live down one of the worst takes in sports media history.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images