Remember when Tom Brady called his father, Tom Brady Sr., his “biggest hero” prior to Super Bowl LI?

Well, Brady on Sunday posted another sentimental message to his father in honor of Father’s Day. And while it may not be as emotional as that which caused Brady to choke up back in Feb. 2017, it was still a nice message.

“… When I think of someone who would give anything in the world to make my dreams come true, it always comes back to you HFD pops,” Brady tweeted.

This picture was taken 6 years ago at a course we never could have dreamed of playing, Augusta National. Dreams really do come true! When I think of someone who would give anything in the world to make my dreams come true, it always comes back to you HFD pops! ❤️ always, your son pic.twitter.com/4D0CE6jBPj — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 21, 2020

Well put.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images