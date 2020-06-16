Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Apologies in advance to those Patriots fans with weak stomachs.

The Buccaneers on Tuesday released their first official photos of Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay uniform. We’ve already seen many Photoshop versions, of course, but these real pics probably hit harder for folks in New England.

Brady added more salt on the wound via his personal Instagram, sharing a photo of himself in a Bucs jersey along with the caption: “ALL CAPS: LFG”

OK, now it feels real.

Brady, of course, signed with the Buccaneers earlier this offseason, ending a 20-year run with the Patriots that included six Super Bowl titles.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images