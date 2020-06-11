The Red Sox released a statement Wednesday in support of Torii Hunter, who recently revealed he was subjected to racist taunts while playing in Boston during his Major League Baseball career.

The Red Sox, taking the former outfielder’s comments very seriously, acknowledged such incidents have occurred at Fenway Park while also vowing to fight against such racial injustice, a move Hunter showed appreciation for in a subsequent interview with WCVB’s Duke Castiglione.

“It’s heartfelt, what they put out there, that statement they put out there,” Hunter said. “I see the disappointment that they have. Of course, unfortunately, this thing has happened. But the Red Sox are going in the right direction.”

Hunter, who also showed love for the Red Sox on Twitter, brought the issue of racism at Fenway Park to the forefront last week, even noting he had clauses in his contracts ensuring he wouldn’t be traded to Boston.

Change starts now. Much love!🙏🏾👍🏾✊🏾✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿✊🏼 https://t.co/aoUqmUX24E — Torii Hunter (@toriihunter48) June 10, 2020

The 44-year-old told Castiglione he since has spoken with Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, calling him “a really good man,” and is hopeful race relations in the United States soon will improve.

“He really wants to do the right thing, and I definitely think it’s a step in the right direction,” Hunter said. “I definitely feel like there’s going to be a change, not just in Boston, we’re talking all across the country, all across the globe. And I think the Red Sox are here to take the first step and actually make a change and make a difference.”

Hunter, who retired after the 2015 season, played for the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers over the course of his 19-year career.

The Red Sox’s statement also caught the attention of former major leaguer Adam Jones, who dealt with his own racist incident at Fenway Park while playing for the Baltimore Orioles back in 2017. Jones commended the organization’s message, calling it “huuuge.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images