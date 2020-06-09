Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While negotiations to start the 2020 MLB season appear contentious, it hasn’t eliminated Trevor Bauer’s belief that baseball will be played this season.

Shortly after MLB owners sent a return-to-play proposal to the players’ union on Monday, many players were quick to voice disappointment with the offer. Later in the evening, the Cincinnati Reds pitcher took to Twitter and simply put “This is so frustrating.”

At that point, many people asked Bauer if they thought there would be a 2020 season or not. Bauer, as he often does, responded to a few of the comments, voicing three times complete confidence that the campaign would eventually take place.

Yes — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) June 8, 2020

100% — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) June 8, 2020

100% — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) June 9, 2020

While it’s unclear why Bauer feels so strongly about it, one probably could assume it has something to do with the fact that commissioner Rob Manfred can mandate a 48-game season.

So, make of that what you will.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images