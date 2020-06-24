Baseball is back, and fans seem rather happy.
MLB and the Players’ Association on Tuesday night reached a deal for the 2020 season. It will include a 60-game season with Opening Day scheduled for either July 23 or July 24 along with a three-phase return.
During Phase 1, players will be divided into small groups while Phase 2 will feature larger group workouts before Phase 3 allows a limited number of exhibition games. The plan will begin July 1.
The development prompted a flurry of Twitter reaction as fans, media and players all showcased their excitement.
Here’s what some had to say:
One month til Opening Day. #BaseballisBack
— Tom Caron (@TomCaron) June 24, 2020
mood for all baseball fans today. pic.twitter.com/mLgSkxQ23G
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 24, 2020
Baseball is soooo back.
LET'S GO‼️ pic.twitter.com/lOKJzmhDKc
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 24, 2020
Current mood pic.twitter.com/PTSNKLeuD4
— Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) June 24, 2020
#BaseballisBack … Time to get loose! pic.twitter.com/HzqWarpSG9
— HumKen (@HumKen) June 24, 2020
How I’m feeling #baseballisback pic.twitter.com/2v3zP4wqMl
— Krystal (@kryslynmo) June 24, 2020
My mood currently #BaseballisBack pic.twitter.com/FRrDPhy3aF
— Kevin Ginkel (@ginks_sd) June 24, 2020
Baseball… is that you????? pic.twitter.com/cz2HlnfvFU
— Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) June 24, 2020
👋🏼 #BaseballisBack ⚾️
Baseball players will accept owners mandate for 60 game season that will start on July 24
Phillies will report July 1 to Citizens Bank Park for spring training Part 2
According to @JimBowdenGM pic.twitter.com/uzmTdlS5jJ
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 23, 2020
Baseball is
🍺🍺🍺
🍺 🍺
🍺 🍺
🍺🍺🍺
🍺 🍺
🍺 🍺
🍺🍺🍺
🍺
🍺🍺
🍺 🍺
🍺 🍺 🍺
🍺 🍺
🍺 🍺
🍺🍺🍺
🍺
🍺
🍺
🍺
🍺🍺🍺
🍺 🍺
🍺 🍺
🍺 🍺
🍺🍺
🍺 🍺
🍺 🍺
🍺 🍺
— Budweiser (@budweiserusa) June 24, 2020
Baseball is risen. ⚾️🙌
— MLB Jesus (@MLBJesus) June 24, 2020
We’re looking forward to it, too.
More MLB: Red Sox Latest Tweet Will Have Fans Fired Up
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images