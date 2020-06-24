Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baseball is back, and fans seem rather happy.

MLB and the Players’ Association on Tuesday night reached a deal for the 2020 season. It will include a 60-game season with Opening Day scheduled for either July 23 or July 24 along with a three-phase return.

During Phase 1, players will be divided into small groups while Phase 2 will feature larger group workouts before Phase 3 allows a limited number of exhibition games. The plan will begin July 1.

The development prompted a flurry of Twitter reaction as fans, media and players all showcased their excitement.

Here’s what some had to say:

We’re looking forward to it, too.

